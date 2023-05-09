AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) has gone up by 10.45% for the week, with a 1.90% rise in the past month and a -78.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.15% for APPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.11% for APPH’s stock, with a -67.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for APPH is $1.63, which is $1.09 above the current market price. The public float for APPH is 129.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.16% of that float. The average trading volume for APPH on May 09, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

APPH) stock’s latest price update

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.72 in comparison to its previous close of 0.48, however, the company has experienced a 10.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPH

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to APPH, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

APPH Trading at -17.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.53%, as shares surge +3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPH rose by +10.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4822. In addition, AppHarvest Inc. saw -7.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPH starting from Lee David J., who sale 177,400 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Nov 21. After this action, Lee David J. now owns 561,140 shares of AppHarvest Inc., valued at $216,428 using the latest closing price.

Lee David J., the President of AppHarvest Inc., sale 42,392 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Lee David J. is holding 1,192,109 shares at $74,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-801.23 for the present operating margin

-402.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for AppHarvest Inc. stands at -1210.57. The total capital return value is set at -21.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.89. Equity return is now at value -53.20, with -30.90 for asset returns.

Based on AppHarvest Inc. (APPH), the company’s capital structure generated 111.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.80. Total debt to assets is 48.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.