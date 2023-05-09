Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB)’s stock price has plunge by 0.05relation to previous closing price of 10.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB) is above average at 34.19x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for APGB is 68.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APGB on May 09, 2023 was 859.78K shares.

APGB’s Market Performance

APGB stock saw a decrease of -0.15% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.73% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.47% for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.56% for APGB’s stock, with a 1.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APGB Trading at -0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares sank -0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APGB fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.25. In addition, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II saw 1.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APGB

Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.