AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) is 39.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AU is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is $24.25, which is -$4.26 below the current market price. The public float for AU is 413.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.73% of that float. On May 09, 2023, AU’s average trading volume was 3.56M shares.

AU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) has decreased by -0.28 when compared to last closing price of 28.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AU’s Market Performance

AU’s stock has risen by 6.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.45% and a quarterly rise of 40.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for AngloGold Ashanti Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.42% for AU stock, with a simple moving average of 54.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AU reach a price target of $24.20, previously predicting the price at $22.20. The rating they have provided for AU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AU, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

AU Trading at 22.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU rose by +6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.15. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Limited saw 45.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.75 for the present operating margin

+20.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stands at +6.60. The total capital return value is set at 13.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), the company’s capital structure generated 52.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.62. Total debt to assets is 26.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.