Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TCRX is $10.50, which is $5.49 above than the current price. The public float for TCRX is 17.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. The average trading volume of TCRX on May 09, 2023 was 40.10K shares.

TCRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) has jumped by 122.80 compared to previous close of 2.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 142.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TCRX’s Market Performance

TCRX’s stock has risen by 142.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 127.81% and a quarterly rise of 179.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.85% for TScan Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 126.21% for TCRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 92.16% for the last 200 days.

TCRX Trading at 100.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.56%, as shares surge +153.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCRX rose by +165.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, TScan Therapeutics Inc. saw 223.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCRX starting from Silver Brian M., who purchase 3,158 shares at the price of $1.56 back on Dec 28. After this action, Silver Brian M. now owns 32,885 shares of TScan Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,941 using the latest closing price.

Silver Brian M., the Chief Financial Officer of TScan Therapeutics Inc., purchase 2,842 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Silver Brian M. is holding 29,727 shares at $4,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-492.32 for the present operating margin

+62.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TScan Therapeutics Inc. stands at -489.26. The total capital return value is set at -37.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.18. Equity return is now at value -53.70, with -38.70 for asset returns.

Based on TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 86.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.37. Total debt to assets is 43.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 26.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.17.

Conclusion

In summary, TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.