Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

The price-to-earnings ratio for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) is above average at 19.65x. The 36-month beta value for ON is also noteworthy at 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ON is $92.92, which is $12.73 above than the current price. The public float for ON is 430.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.95% of that float. The average trading volume of ON on May 09, 2023 was 7.15M shares.

ON) stock’s latest price update

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.86 compared to its previous closing price of 81.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/06/23 that On Semi Earnings Beat Estimates. The Stock Rises.

ON’s Market Performance

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has seen a 2.80% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.88% gain in the past month and a 0.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for ON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.73% for ON’s stock, with a 13.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ON Trading at 3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.30. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw 29.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from El-Khoury Hassane, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $77.10 back on Apr 17. After this action, El-Khoury Hassane now owns 601,312 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $385,500 using the latest closing price.

El-Khoury Hassane, the CEO & President of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $79.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that El-Khoury Hassane is holding 606,212 shares at $395,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.36 for the present operating margin

+47.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON Semiconductor Corporation stands at +22.85. The total capital return value is set at 31.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.19. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Based on ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.21. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

In summary, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.