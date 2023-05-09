Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)

The 36-month beta value for CHRS is also noteworthy at 0.92.

The average price estimated by analysts for CHRS is $18.25, which is $9.75 above than the current price. The public float for CHRS is 71.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.35% of that float. The average trading volume of CHRS on May 09, 2023 was 986.49K shares.

CHRS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) has increased by 10.30 when compared to last closing price of 7.38.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Christie’s to Auction Iconic Man Ray Photograph for $5 Million or More

CHRS’s Market Performance

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) has experienced a 6.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.27% rise in the past month, and a -3.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.14% for CHRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.15% for CHRS’s stock, with a -3.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CHRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHRS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $24 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHRS reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CHRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 28th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to CHRS, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

CHRS Trading at 15.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares surge +3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRS rose by +6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.76. In addition, Coherus BioSciences Inc. saw 2.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRS

Equity return is now at value 477.10, with -53.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.