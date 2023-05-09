An In-Depth Look at FREYR Battery’s (FREY) Stock Performance

In the past week, FREY stock has gone up by 10.27%, with a monthly decline of -3.89% and a quarterly plunge of -18.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.11% for FREYR Battery The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.45% for FREY’s stock, with a -30.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FREY is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FREY is $15.22, which is $8.73 above than the current price. The public float for FREY is 113.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.22% of that float. The average trading volume of FREY on May 09, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

FREY) stock’s latest price update

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.81 compared to its previous closing price of 7.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/14/22 that This EV-Battery Stock Is Bucking the SPAC Crackup

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FREY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FREY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FREY reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for FREY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

FREY Trading at -4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares sank -4.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY rose by +10.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.36. In addition, FREYR Battery saw -14.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

The total capital return value is set at -18.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.51. Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -15.20 for asset returns.

Based on FREYR Battery (FREY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.97. Total debt to assets is 1.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

In summary, FREYR Battery (FREY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.