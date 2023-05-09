Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is $24.69, which is $4.92 above the current market price. The public float for ACI is 313.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACI on May 09, 2023 was 4.50M shares.

ACI) stock’s latest price update

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.53 in relation to its previous close of 20.81. However, the company has experienced a -1.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/04/23 that Biggest Grocery Union Opposes Kroger-Albertsons Deal

ACI’s Market Performance

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) has seen a -1.48% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.66% decline in the past month and a -3.50% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.07% for ACI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.73% for ACI stock, with a simple moving average of 0.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACI stocks, with Tigress Financial repeating the rating for ACI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACI in the upcoming period, according to Tigress Financial is $27 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACI reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ACI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 06th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ACI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

ACI Trading at 1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACI fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.83. In addition, Albertsons Companies Inc. saw -0.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACI starting from Larson Robert Bruce, who sale 32,544 shares at the price of $20.95 back on Apr 27. After this action, Larson Robert Bruce now owns 50,241 shares of Albertsons Companies Inc., valued at $681,797 using the latest closing price.

Gajial Omer, the EVP, Pharmacy & Health of Albertsons Companies Inc., sale 36,000 shares at $21.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Gajial Omer is holding 25,140 shares at $757,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+25.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albertsons Companies Inc. stands at +1.95. Equity return is now at value 44.50, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.