Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADN is -0.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ADN is 25.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADN on May 09, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ADN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) has jumped by 2.62 compared to previous close of 0.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADN’s Market Performance

ADN’s stock has risen by 9.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.78% and a quarterly drop of -60.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.63% for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.27% for ADN’s stock, with a -61.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ADN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADN reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ADN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 19th, 2021.

ADN Trading at -30.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.58%, as shares sank -23.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADN rose by +10.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7780. In addition, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. saw -56.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADN

Equity return is now at value -71.10, with -59.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.