22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) has dropped by -8.32 compared to previous close of 0.73. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) by analysts is $5.30, which is $4.63 above the current market price. The public float for XXII is 209.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.88% of that float. On May 09, 2023, the average trading volume of XXII was 1.04M shares.

XXII’s Market Performance

XXII stock saw an increase of -10.32% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.06% and a quarterly increase of -37.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.57% for 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.04% for XXII’s stock, with a simple moving average of -39.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XXII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XXII stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for XXII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XXII in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $5 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XXII reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for XXII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to XXII, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

XXII Trading at -13.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XXII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XXII fell by -9.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7027. In addition, 22nd Century Group Inc. saw -27.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XXII starting from ZERCHER MICHAEL, who sale 370,789 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Aug 31. After this action, ZERCHER MICHAEL now owns 904,938 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc., valued at $500,565 using the latest closing price.

FRANZINO JOHN, the Chief Administrative Officer of 22nd Century Group Inc., sale 20,324 shares at $1.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that FRANZINO JOHN is holding 405,574 shares at $34,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XXII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.73 for the present operating margin

+0.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for 22nd Century Group Inc. stands at -96.28. The total capital return value is set at -58.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.93. Equity return is now at value -63.90, with -54.00 for asset returns.

Based on 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII), the company’s capital structure generated 7.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.55. Total debt to assets is 5.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.