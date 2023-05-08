ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) has jumped by 2.72 compared to previous close of 27.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is 23.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZTO is 0.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is $242.55, which is $6.68 above the current market price. The public float for ZTO is 614.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. On May 08, 2023, ZTO’s average trading volume was 2.76M shares.

ZTO’s Market Performance

The stock of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has seen a 3.80% increase in the past week, with a -0.51% drop in the past month, and a 2.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for ZTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.67% for ZTO’s stock, with a 12.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ZTO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZTO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $42 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ZTO, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

ZTO Trading at 5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTO rose by +3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.05. In addition, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. saw 7.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.68 for the present operating margin

+25.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stands at +19.25. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.54. Total debt to assets is 16.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.