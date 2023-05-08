YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) has jumped by 8.06 compared to previous close of 10.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Right Now?

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is $13.91, which is -$1.58 below the current market price. The public float for YPF is 389.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YPF on May 08, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

YPF’s Market Performance

YPF’s stock has seen a 2.43% increase for the week, with a -0.70% drop in the past month and a 1.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for YPF Sociedad Anonima The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.28% for YPF’s stock, with a 33.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YPF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YPF stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for YPF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YPF in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $10.50 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to YPF, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

YPF Trading at 2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF rose by +2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +280.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.55. In addition, YPF Sociedad Anonima saw 23.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.05 for the present operating margin

+28.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for YPF Sociedad Anonima stands at +11.64. The total capital return value is set at 15.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.82. Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), the company’s capital structure generated 72.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.04. Total debt to assets is 29.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.