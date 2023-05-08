XPO Inc. (XPO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) has jumped by 4.29 compared to previous close of 45.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/04/23 that One Sign Inflation Will Wane: It’s Getting Easier to Find Truck Drivers

Is It Worth Investing in XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is 30.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XPO is 2.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for XPO Inc. (XPO) is $49.62, which is $3.15 above the current market price. The public float for XPO is 113.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. On May 08, 2023, XPO’s average trading volume was 2.22M shares.

XPO’s Market Performance

The stock of XPO Inc. (XPO) has seen a 8.42% increase in the past week, with a 60.58% rise in the past month, and a 10.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for XPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.84% for XPO’s stock, with a 39.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for XPO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XPO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $52 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPO reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for XPO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 21st, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to XPO, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

XPO Trading at 35.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares surge +58.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO rose by +8.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.57. In addition, XPO Inc. saw 43.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from FRYE J WES, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $35.74 back on Mar 10. After this action, FRYE J WES now owns 1,500 shares of XPO Inc., valued at $53,610 using the latest closing price.

BRADLEY S JACOBS, the Chief Executive Officer of XPO Inc., sale 5,061,029 shares at $55.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that BRADLEY S JACOBS is holding 1,300,701 shares at $279,216,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+15.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPO Inc. stands at +2.38. The total capital return value is set at 11.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88.

Based on XPO Inc. (XPO), the company’s capital structure generated 320.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.23. Total debt to assets is 51.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 304.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of XPO Inc. (XPO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.