XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is $65.41, which is $2.94 above the current market price. The public float for XPEV is 670.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XPEV on May 08, 2023 was 12.35M shares.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.46 compared to its previous closing price of 10.15. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/17/23 that XPeng Misses Sales and Earnings Estimates. The Stock Soars.

XPEV’s Market Performance

XPEV’s stock has risen by 9.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.59% and a quarterly drop of -0.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.54% for XPeng Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.05% for XPEV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPEV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for XPEV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for XPEV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $9.30 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPEV reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for XPEV stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 24th, 2023.

XPEV Trading at 8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPEV rose by +9.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.91. In addition, XPeng Inc. saw 4.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XPEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.82 for the present operating margin

+11.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPeng Inc. stands at -34.03. The total capital return value is set at -17.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.31. Equity return is now at value -23.30, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on XPeng Inc. (XPEV), the company’s capital structure generated 48.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.65. Total debt to assets is 25.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.