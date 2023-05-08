Wayfair Inc. (W) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Wayfair Inc. (W) by analysts is $48.21, which is $7.12 above the current market price. The public float for W is 72.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 33.07% of that float. On May 08, 2023, the average trading volume of W was 5.17M shares.

W) stock’s latest price update

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.96 in comparison to its previous close of 36.22, however, the company has experienced a 15.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/04/23 that Wayfair Sees Road to Profitability. The Stock Is Jumping.

W’s Market Performance

W’s stock has risen by 15.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.70% and a quarterly drop of -40.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.68% for Wayfair Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.64% for W’s stock, with a -5.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of W

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for W stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for W by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for W in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $70 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see W reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for W stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to W, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on January 23rd of the current year.

W Trading at 14.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought W to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.04%, as shares surge +19.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, W rose by +15.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.39. In addition, Wayfair Inc. saw 22.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at W starting from Netzer Thomas, who sale 2,913 shares at the price of $30.96 back on May 02. After this action, Netzer Thomas now owns 96,919 shares of Wayfair Inc., valued at $90,177 using the latest closing price.

Schaferkordt Anke, the Director of Wayfair Inc., sale 686 shares at $30.77 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Schaferkordt Anke is holding 9,976 shares at $21,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for W

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.75 for the present operating margin

+27.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wayfair Inc. stands at -10.89. The total capital return value is set at -65.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.36 and the total asset turnover is 3.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wayfair Inc. (W) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.