V.F. Corporation (VFC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of V.F. Corporation (VFC) has seen a -5.91% decrease in the past week, with a 1.75% gain in the past month, and a -27.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for VFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.90% for VFC stock, with a simple moving average of -28.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Right Now?

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VFC is 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VFC is $27.92, which is $6.18 above the current price. The public float for VFC is 387.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VFC on May 08, 2023 was 8.82M shares.

VFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) has surged by 5.43 when compared to previous closing price of 20.98, but the company has seen a -5.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that Stock Market News

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VFC reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for VFC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 25th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to VFC, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

VFC Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC fell by -5.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.36. In addition, V.F. Corporation saw -19.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from Roberts Carol L, who purchase 7,109 shares at the price of $21.07 back on Mar 15. After this action, Roberts Carol L now owns 7,109 shares of V.F. Corporation, valued at $149,786 using the latest closing price.

CHUGG JULIANA L, the Director of V.F. Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $26.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that CHUGG JULIANA L is holding 15,000 shares at $400,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+54.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for V.F. Corporation stands at +10.25. The total capital return value is set at 16.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.71. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on V.F. Corporation (VFC), the company’s capital structure generated 192.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.82. Total debt to assets is 50.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, V.F. Corporation (VFC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.