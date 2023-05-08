Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Unity Software Inc. (U) is $36.97, which is $9.42 above the current market price. The public float for U is 323.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.05% of that float. On May 08, 2023, U’s average trading volume was 8.90M shares.

U) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) has surged by 6.61 when compared to previous closing price of 24.82, but the company has seen a -1.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/23 that Unity Conducts Its Third and Largest Round of Layoffs in a Year

U’s Market Performance

Unity Software Inc. (U) has seen a -1.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.05% decline in the past month and a -29.25% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.21% for U. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.22% for U stock, with a simple moving average of -22.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of U

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see U reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for U stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

U Trading at -8.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought U to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -15.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, U fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.98. In addition, Unity Software Inc. saw -7.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at U starting from Bar-Zeev Tomer, who sale 37,500 shares at the price of $32.13 back on Apr 03. After this action, Bar-Zeev Tomer now owns 1,763,959 shares of Unity Software Inc., valued at $1,204,875 using the latest closing price.

Bar-Zeev Tomer, the President, Grow of Unity Software Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $32.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Bar-Zeev Tomer is holding 1,801,459 shares at $2,425,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for U

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.01 for the present operating margin

+68.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unity Software Inc. stands at -66.21. The total capital return value is set at -15.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.49. Equity return is now at value -35.50, with -16.50 for asset returns.

Based on Unity Software Inc. (U), the company’s capital structure generated 80.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.68. Total debt to assets is 36.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Unity Software Inc. (U) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.