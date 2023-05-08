United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM)’s stock price has dropped by -13.93 in relation to previous closing price of 20.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) Right Now?

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 53.54x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for United States Cellular Corporation (USM) by analysts is $27.00, which is $10.09 above the current market price. The public float for USM is 14.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.75% of that float. On May 08, 2023, the average trading volume of USM was 270.35K shares.

USM’s Market Performance

USM stock saw a decrease of -18.83% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.46% and a quarterly a decrease of -28.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for United States Cellular Corporation (USM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.65% for USM’s stock, with a -29.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for USM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for USM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USM reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for USM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

USM Trading at -19.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares sank -22.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USM fell by -18.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.21. In addition, United States Cellular Corporation saw -17.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USM starting from IRIZARRY MICHAEL, who sale 18,826 shares at the price of $22.15 back on Apr 10. After this action, IRIZARRY MICHAEL now owns 18,825 shares of United States Cellular Corporation, valued at $417,077 using the latest closing price.

JOSEFOWICZ GREGORY P, the Director of United States Cellular Corporation, sale 1,834 shares at $19.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that JOSEFOWICZ GREGORY P is holding 18,981 shares at $35,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USM

Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, United States Cellular Corporation (USM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.