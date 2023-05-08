Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Western Digital Corporation’s (WDC) Stock

In the past week, WDC stock has gone down by -0.43%, with a monthly decline of -3.52% and a quarterly plunge of -19.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Western Digital Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.96% for WDC stock, with a simple moving average of -11.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Western Digital Corporation (WDC) by analysts is $46.38, which is $12.75 above the current market price. The public float for WDC is 316.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. On May 08, 2023, the average trading volume of WDC was 3.66M shares.

WDC) stock’s latest price update

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.39relation to previous closing price of 33.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.43% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/05/23 that A Merger of Western Digital and Kioxia Makes Sense, This Analyst Says. Here’s Why.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WDC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WDC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $35 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WDC reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for WDC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to WDC, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

WDC Trading at -5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -11.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDC fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.37. In addition, Western Digital Corporation saw 7.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDC starting from Zamiska Gene M., who sale 2,169 shares at the price of $40.90 back on Sep 07. After this action, Zamiska Gene M. now owns 31,554 shares of Western Digital Corporation, valued at $88,712 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.52 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Digital Corporation stands at +7.98. The total capital return value is set at 13.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.71. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Western Digital Corporation (WDC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.52. Total debt to assets is 27.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.