Trading Update: Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Stock Endures 1.98% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) has gone down by -2.09% for the week, with a -0.73% drop in the past month and a 6.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.98% for TXRH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.82% for TXRH stock, with a simple moving average of 10.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) Right Now?

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) by analysts is $115.32, which is $7.58 above the current market price. The public float for TXRH is 66.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.11% of that float. On May 08, 2023, the average trading volume of TXRH was 855.00K shares.

TXRH) stock’s latest price update

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.32 in relation to its previous close of 112.03. However, the company has experienced a -2.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXRH

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to TXRH, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

TXRH Trading at 1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXRH fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.23. In addition, Texas Roadhouse Inc. saw 19.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXRH starting from Jacobsen S. Chris, who sale 3,487 shares at the price of $110.06 back on Apr 04. After this action, Jacobsen S. Chris now owns 23,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc., valued at $383,779 using the latest closing price.

WIDMER KATHY, the Director of Texas Roadhouse Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $105.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that WIDMER KATHY is holding 15,700 shares at $105,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.56 for the present operating margin

+12.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Roadhouse Inc. stands at +6.72. The total capital return value is set at 19.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.32. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH), the company’s capital structure generated 74.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.66. Total debt to assets is 27.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.