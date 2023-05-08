Trading Update: Magna International Inc. (MGA) Stock Endures 2.36% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Magna International Inc. (MGA) has seen a 3.49% increase in the past week, with a 5.35% gain in the past month, and a -19.20% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for MGA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.32% for MGA’s stock, with a -5.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) Right Now?

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MGA is at 1.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MGA is $61.67, which is $9.52 above the current market price. The public float for MGA is 285.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.47% of that float. The average trading volume for MGA on May 08, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

MGA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) has increased by 7.49 when compared to last closing price of 50.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/20/22 that Magna International to Buy Veoneer Active Safety for $1.5 Billion

Analysts’ Opinion of MGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MGA by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MGA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $52 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGA reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for MGA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to MGA, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

MGA Trading at 2.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGA rose by +3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.90. In addition, Magna International Inc. saw -3.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.09 for the present operating margin

+8.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magna International Inc. stands at +1.56. The total capital return value is set at 8.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Magna International Inc. (MGA), the company’s capital structure generated 46.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.69. Total debt to assets is 18.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magna International Inc. (MGA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.