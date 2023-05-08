Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, TIO stock has gone up by 0.36%, with a monthly gain of 118.14% and a quarterly surge of 133.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.27% for Tingo Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.81% for TIO’s stock, with a 172.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) is $6.25, which is $3.61 above the current market price. The public float for TIO is 108.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIO on May 08, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

TIO) stock’s latest price update

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO)’s stock price has decreased by -3.67 compared to its previous closing price of 2.74. However, the company has seen a 0.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TIO Trading at 94.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.51%, as shares surge +102.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +184.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +301.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.05. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 218.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.