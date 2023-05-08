Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX)’s stock price has soared by 9.27 in relation to previous closing price of 2.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TIRX is 1.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. The average trading volume of TIRX on May 08, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

TIRX’s Market Performance

TIRX’s stock has seen a 2.75% increase for the week, with a 103.64% rise in the past month and a -13.18% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 96.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 34.81% for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 59.78% for TIRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.34% for the last 200 days.

TIRX Trading at 60.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 34.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 96.39%, as shares surge +100.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIRX rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.46. In addition, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd saw 20.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-365.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stands at -346.48. The total capital return value is set at -13.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.87.

Based on Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -14.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.