The Western Union Company (WU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has increased by 1.17 when compared to last closing price of 12.01.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Right Now?

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Western Union Company (WU) is $12.19, which is $0.06 above the current market price. The public float for WU is 370.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WU on May 08, 2023 was 9.67M shares.

WU’s Market Performance

WU stock saw an increase of 11.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.78% and a quarterly increase of -14.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for The Western Union Company (WU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.05% for WU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WU

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to WU, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

WU Trading at 7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares surge +10.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU rose by +11.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.10. In addition, The Western Union Company saw -11.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WU starting from JOERRES JEFFREY A, who purchase 7,745 shares at the price of $12.84 back on Nov 07. After this action, JOERRES JEFFREY A now owns 167,337 shares of The Western Union Company, valued at $99,463 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.19 for the present operating margin

+37.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Western Union Company stands at +20.37. The total capital return value is set at 26.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.98. Equity return is now at value 153.30, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Western Union Company (WU), the company’s capital structure generated 581.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.33. Total debt to assets is 32.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 535.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Western Union Company (WU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.