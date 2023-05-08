The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Stock Observes 9.23% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has seen a -0.22% decrease in the past week, with a 3.15% gain in the past month, and a 9.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.11% for PG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.55% for PG’s stock, with a 9.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is above average at 27.17x. The 36-month beta value for PG is also noteworthy at 0.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PG is $166.42, which is $8.74 above than the current price. The public float for PG is 2.36B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. The average trading volume of PG on May 08, 2023 was 6.33M shares.

PG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) has jumped by 0.33 compared to previous close of 155.51. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. WSJ Video reported on 04/25/23 that What’s in Dandruff Shampoo? A Cosmetic Chemist Breaks It Down

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $180 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PG reach a price target of $165, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for PG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 24th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to PG, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on April 24th of the current year.

PG Trading at 6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.84. In addition, The Procter & Gamble Company saw 2.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Jejurikar Shailesh, who sale 31,000 shares at the price of $156.03 back on May 01. After this action, Jejurikar Shailesh now owns 10,014 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company, valued at $4,836,930 using the latest closing price.

Janzaruk Matthew W., the SVP – Chief Accounting Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company, sale 13,697 shares at $155.76 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Janzaruk Matthew W. is holding 883 shares at $2,133,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.34 for the present operating margin

+47.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Procter & Gamble Company stands at +18.38. The total capital return value is set at 22.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.04. Equity return is now at value 31.70, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), the company’s capital structure generated 69.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.94. Total debt to assets is 27.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In summary, The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.