The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) has jumped by 7.02 compared to previous close of 27.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) Right Now?

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LSXMA is at 1.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LSXMA is $45.33, which is $18.38 above the current market price. The public float for LSXMA is 94.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.72% of that float. The average trading volume for LSXMA on May 08, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

LSXMA’s Market Performance

LSXMA stock saw an increase of 3.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.08% and a quarterly increase of -22.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.06% for LSXMA’s stock, with a -22.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMA

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSXMA reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for LSXMA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to LSXMA, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

LSXMA Trading at 1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMA rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.40. In addition, The Liberty SiriusXM Group saw -26.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMA starting from Wendling Brian J, who sale 1,370 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Apr 24. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 15,805 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, valued at $49,320 using the latest closing price.

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, the 10% Owner of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, purchase 700 shares at $35.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL is holding 22,000 shares at $25,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSXMA

Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.