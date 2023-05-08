The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) Stock

The stock of Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has gone down by -16.11% for the week, with a -7.15% drop in the past month and a -34.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.95% for RUN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.95% for RUN’s stock, with a -33.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) is above average at 294.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is $36.23, which is $19.09 above the current market price. The public float for RUN is 204.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RUN on May 08, 2023 was 9.90M shares.

RUN) stock’s latest price update

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.38 compared to its previous closing price of 16.91. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $27 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUN reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for RUN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 14th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to RUN, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 03rd of the current year.

RUN Trading at -13.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.89%, as shares sank -5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN fell by -16.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.00. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw -26.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Fenster Edward Harris, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $19.97 back on Apr 17. After this action, Fenster Edward Harris now owns 1,267,994 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $998,695 using the latest closing price.

Abajian Danny, the Chief Financial Officer of Sunrun Inc., sale 1,237 shares at $18.36 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Abajian Danny is holding 176,270 shares at $22,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.53 for the present operating margin

+12.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at +7.47. The total capital return value is set at -4.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.22. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc. (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 132.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.93. Total debt to assets is 43.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.