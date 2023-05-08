The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) Stock

The stock of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) has gone up by 20.51% for the week, with a -2.53% drop in the past month and a -17.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.70% for IMPP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.41% for IMPP’s stock, with a -31.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) is above average at 0.70x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMPP is 16.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IMPP on May 08, 2023 was 684.14K shares.

IMPP) stock’s latest price update

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 28.54 compared to its previous closing price of 2.40. However, the company has seen a gain of 20.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMPP Trading at 10.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.91%, as shares sank -2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPP rose by +20.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, Imperial Petroleum Inc. saw -14.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.74 for the present operating margin

+33.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Petroleum Inc. stands at +30.42. The total capital return value is set at 12.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.77. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP), the company’s capital structure generated 24.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.86. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.