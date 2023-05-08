The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) is above average at 67.35x. The 36-month beta value for EL is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EL is $248.11, which is $46.3 above than the current price. The public float for EL is 229.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume of EL on May 08, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.72 in relation to its previous close of 203.54. However, the company has experienced a -16.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 1 hour ago that Estée Lauder Stock Up Amid Report Nelson Peltz Is Exploring Activist Campaign

EL’s Market Performance

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has seen a -16.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.03% decline in the past month and a -21.51% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for EL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.46% for EL’s stock, with a -15.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EL stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for EL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EL in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Societe Generale, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EL reach a price target of $294. The rating they have provided for EL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 08th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to EL, setting the target price at $295 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

EL Trading at -15.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -14.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EL fell by -16.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $240.73. In addition, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. saw -17.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EL starting from Haney Carl P., who sale 9,741 shares at the price of $253.90 back on Feb 13. After this action, Haney Carl P. now owns 4,773 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., valued at $2,473,240 using the latest closing price.

Hyman Jennifer, the Director of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., sale 5,234 shares at $266.88 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Hyman Jennifer is holding 1,000 shares at $1,396,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.21 for the present operating margin

+75.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stands at +13.47. The total capital return value is set at 24.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.14. Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), the company’s capital structure generated 136.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.76. Total debt to assets is 34.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In summary, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.