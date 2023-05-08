The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SCHW is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SCHW is $66.28, which is $17.68 above the current price. The public float for SCHW is 1.67B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCHW on May 08, 2023 was 27.06M shares.

SCHW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) has increased by 3.95 when compared to last closing price of 47.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.74% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/17/23 that State Street, Schwab See Deposits Drop

SCHW’s Market Performance

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has experienced a -5.74% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.76% rise in the past month, and a -37.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for SCHW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.68% for SCHW’s stock, with a -31.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCHW

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCHW reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $99. The rating they have provided for SCHW stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 30th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SCHW, setting the target price at $67.50 in the report published on March 15th of the current year.

SCHW Trading at -15.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCHW fell by -5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.65. In addition, The Charles Schwab Corporation saw -40.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCHW starting from Brown Marianne Catherine, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $53.47 back on Mar 28. After this action, Brown Marianne Catherine now owns 9,984 shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation, valued at $267,340 using the latest closing price.

Clark Bernard J., the MD, Head of Adivsor Services of The Charles Schwab Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $54.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Clark Bernard J. is holding 120,653 shares at $274,154 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.01 for the present operating margin

+85.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Charles Schwab Corporation stands at +32.20. The total capital return value is set at 12.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.86. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), the company’s capital structure generated 106.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.50. Total debt to assets is 7.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.