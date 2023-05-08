The -13.88% Decline of Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, WBX stock has gone up by 12.45%, with a monthly decline of -21.68% and a quarterly plunge of -48.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.52% for Wallbox N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.99% for WBX’s stock, with a -49.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Right Now?

The public float for WBX is 36.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WBX on May 08, 2023 was 578.28K shares.

WBX) stock’s latest price update

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX)’s stock price has soared by 14.55 in relation to previous closing price of 2.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/26/21 that Uber Dives Into EV Charging. Wallbox and Tesla Are the Winners.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBX stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for WBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WBX in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for WBX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to WBX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

WBX Trading at -26.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.12%, as shares sank -16.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX rose by +12.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, Wallbox N.V. saw -14.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.