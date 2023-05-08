The -11.52% Simple Moving Average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s (DXF) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has seen a 2.46% increase in the past week, with a 85.89% gain in the past month, and a 10.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 53.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 68.12% for DXF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 40.31% for DXF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) is $24.84, The public float for DXF is 10.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DXF on May 08, 2023 was 3.25M shares.

DXF) stock’s latest price update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.03 in comparison to its previous close of 0.26, however, the company has experienced a 2.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DXF Trading at 50.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 68.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 53.25%, as shares surge +116.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF rose by +4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1726. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited saw 24.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-518.91 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stands at -498.29. The total capital return value is set at -19.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.60.

Based on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF), the company’s capital structure generated 63.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -43.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.