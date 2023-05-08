TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WULF is 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WULF is $1.67, which is $0.27 above the current price. The public float for WULF is 48.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WULF on May 08, 2023 was 3.26M shares.

WULF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) has plunged by -6.03 when compared to previous closing price of 1.84, but the company has seen a 3.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WULF’s Market Performance

WULF’s stock has risen by 3.54% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 73.08% and a quarterly rise of 167.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.41% for TeraWulf Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.70% for WULF’s stock, with a 61.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WULF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WULF stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for WULF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WULF in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $24 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2022.

WULF Trading at 64.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WULF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.76%, as shares surge +48.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +152.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WULF rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5760. In addition, TeraWulf Inc. saw 159.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WULF starting from Prager Paul B., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Apr 11. After this action, Prager Paul B. now owns 475,000 shares of TeraWulf Inc., valued at $137,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WULF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-279.74 for the present operating margin

-18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for TeraWulf Inc. stands at -571.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.