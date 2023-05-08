Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) has increased by 16.64 when compared to last closing price of 5.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a 27.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/05/21 that Gene Therapy Is a Huge Opportunity. It Pays to be Patient.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TNYA is $21.50, which is $14.7 above than the current price. The public float for TNYA is 63.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.66% of that float. The average trading volume of TNYA on May 08, 2023 was 517.67K shares.

TNYA’s Market Performance

TNYA’s stock has seen a 27.94% increase for the week, with a 157.58% rise in the past month and a 121.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.71% for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 58.01% for TNYA’s stock, with a 107.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNYA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TNYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNYA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2022.

TNYA Trading at 98.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.49%, as shares surge +155.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +122.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNYA rose by +27.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.51. In addition, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. saw 238.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNYA starting from COLUMN GROUP III GP, LP, who purchase 6,779 shares at the price of $2.60 back on Mar 10. After this action, COLUMN GROUP III GP, LP now owns 11,377,053 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc., valued at $17,596 using the latest closing price.

GOEDDEL DAVID V, the Director of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc., purchase 6,779 shares at $2.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that GOEDDEL DAVID V is holding 11,377,053 shares at $17,596 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNYA

The total capital return value is set at -45.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.24. Equity return is now at value -54.20, with -47.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.84. Total debt to assets is 5.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.