Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Stock Observes -11.99% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has gone down by -1.28% for the week, with a -7.51% drop in the past month and a -8.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.66% for ERIC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.23% for ERIC’s stock, with a -11.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Right Now?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is $6.68, which is -$0.36 below the current market price. The public float for ERIC is 2.98B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ERIC on May 08, 2023 was 9.83M shares.

ERIC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) has increased by 1.88 when compared to last closing price of 5.32.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/18/23 that Ericsson Suffers as 5G Spending Slows

Analysts’ Opinion of ERIC

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ERIC reach a price target of $4.90, previously predicting the price at $6.60. The rating they have provided for ERIC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

ERIC Trading at -2.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERIC fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.52. In addition, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) saw -7.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.29 for the present operating margin

+41.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 18.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), the company’s capital structure generated 31.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.85. Total debt to assets is 11.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.