Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Stock Observes 18.81% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has seen a 3.52% increase in the past week, with a 3.03% gain in the past month, and a 16.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for PSLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.97% for PSLV’s stock, with a 18.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) is above average at 38.35x.

The public float for PSLV is 496.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume of PSLV on May 08, 2023 was 3.72M shares.

PSLV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) has jumped by 0.11 compared to previous close of 8.82. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PSLV Trading at 9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV rose by +3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.67. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw 7.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.