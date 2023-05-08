Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)’s stock price has plunge by 2.82relation to previous closing price of 4.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.67% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is above average at 0.81x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is $7.78, which is $3.02 above the current market price. The public float for SWN is 1.10B, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWN on May 08, 2023 was 26.01M shares.

SWN’s Market Performance

SWN’s stock has seen a -8.67% decrease for the week, with a -7.42% drop in the past month and a -10.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for Southwestern Energy Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.76% for SWN stock, with a simple moving average of -22.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SWN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $5 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWN reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for SWN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 11th, 2023.

Siebert Williams Shank gave a rating of “Hold” to SWN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on April 10th of the current year.

SWN Trading at -6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares sank -5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN fell by -8.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.02. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw -18.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.20 for the present operating margin

+52.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwestern Energy Company stands at +12.33. The total capital return value is set at 86.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.09. Equity return is now at value 198.30, with 49.80 for asset returns.

Based on Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), the company’s capital structure generated 105.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.37. Total debt to assets is 35.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.