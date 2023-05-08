Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has seen a 4.11% increase in the past week, with a 5.25% gain in the past month, and a -5.59% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for SNOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.58% for SNOW’s stock, with a 0.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is $184.58, which is $27.99 above the current market price. The public float for SNOW is 291.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SNOW on May 08, 2023 was 5.47M shares.

SNOW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) has plunged by -0.71 when compared to previous closing price of 155.27, but the company has seen a 4.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/02/23 that Snowflake Stock Tumbles as Growth Outlook Disappoints

Analysts’ Opinion of SNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNOW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SNOW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SNOW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $170 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNOW reach a price target of $144. The rating they have provided for SNOW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to SNOW, setting the target price at $173 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

SNOW Trading at 7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.08. In addition, Snowflake Inc. saw 7.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from McMahon John Dennis, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $144.07 back on May 03. After this action, McMahon John Dennis now owns 153,902 shares of Snowflake Inc., valued at $1,440,700 using the latest closing price.

Dageville Benoit, the President of Products of Snowflake Inc., sale 6,591 shares at $143.34 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Dageville Benoit is holding 43,063 shares at $944,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.52 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc. stands at -38.57. The total capital return value is set at -15.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.60. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.41. Total debt to assets is 3.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.