Smart for Life Inc.’s (SMFL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SMFL stock has gone down by -25.79%, with a monthly decline of -65.67% and a quarterly plunge of -76.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 59.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 28.50% for Smart for Life Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -52.74% for SMFL’s stock, with a -85.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) by analysts is $8.00, The public float for SMFL is 0.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. On May 08, 2023, the average trading volume of SMFL was 106.68K shares.

SMFL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) has jumped by 34.86 compared to previous close of 1.75. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -25.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SMFL Trading at -65.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 59.77%, as shares sank -67.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMFL fell by -25.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.75. In addition, Smart for Life Inc. saw -79.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMFL starting from Trilogy Capital Group, LLC, who sale 1,161,000 shares at the price of $0.26 back on Dec 16. After this action, Trilogy Capital Group, LLC now owns 5,229,000 shares of Smart for Life Inc., valued at $298,377 using the latest closing price.

Cervantes Alfonso J. JR, the Executive Chairman of Smart for Life Inc., sale 1,161,000 shares at $0.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Cervantes Alfonso J. JR is holding 5,229,000 shares at $298,377 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.71 for the present operating margin

+15.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smart for Life Inc. stands at -168.73.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.