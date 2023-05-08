Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) has gone down by -15.79% for the week, with a -1.41% drop in the past month and a -21.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.52% for SBGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.74% for SBGI’s stock, with a -11.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) Right Now?

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) is $21.33, which is $5.62 above the current market price. The public float for SBGI is 37.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBGI on May 08, 2023 was 870.94K shares.

SBGI) stock’s latest price update

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI)’s stock price has soared by 7.03 in relation to previous closing price of 15.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/13/22 that Sinclair Unit Secures Financing Amid Push Into Streaming

Analysts’ Opinion of SBGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBGI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SBGI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SBGI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $16 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBGI reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for SBGI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to SBGI, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

SBGI Trading at -0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares sank -4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBGI fell by -15.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.16. In addition, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. saw 7.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBGI starting from Lewis Jeffrey Edward, who sale 360 shares at the price of $16.97 back on Feb 27. After this action, Lewis Jeffrey Edward now owns 2,400 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., valued at $6,110 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.23 for the present operating margin

+38.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stands at +67.52. The total capital return value is set at 6.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.50. Equity return is now at value 343.00, with 38.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI), the company’s capital structure generated 593.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.59. Total debt to assets is 63.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 585.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.