Should You Invest in Sea Limited (SE) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SE is at 1.67.

The public float for SE is 462.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.75% of that float. The average trading volume for SE on May 08, 2023 was 4.73M shares.

SE) stock’s latest price update

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE)’s stock price has increased by 5.96 compared to its previous closing price of 78.41. However, the company has seen a 9.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/22 that Salad Days are Over for Asian Tech—and Not Just in China

SE’s Market Performance

SE’s stock has risen by 9.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.19% and a quarterly rise of 25.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.33% for Sea Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.40% for SE stock, with a simple moving average of 27.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SE stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SE in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $105 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SE reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $105. The rating they have provided for SE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 20th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SE, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

SE Trading at 7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE rose by +9.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.82. In addition, Sea Limited saw 59.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Equity return is now at value -29.70, with -9.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sea Limited (SE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.