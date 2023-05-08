Should You Invest in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Now?

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PARR is at 2.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PARR is $31.00, which is $10.54 above the current market price. The public float for PARR is 58.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.72% of that float. The average trading volume for PARR on May 08, 2023 was 866.81K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PARR) stock’s latest price update

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.82 in relation to its previous close of 21.26. However, the company has experienced a -11.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PARR’s Market Performance

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) has experienced a -11.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.20% drop in the past month, and a -23.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for PARR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.57% for PARR’s stock, with a -8.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PARR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PARR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PARR reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for PARR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 09th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to PARR, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

PARR Trading at -22.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -25.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARR fell by -11.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.11. In addition, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. saw -11.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARR starting from Cooper L Melvin, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $29.85 back on Mar 03. After this action, Cooper L Melvin now owns 38,990 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., valued at $59,700 using the latest closing price.

Guerra Ivan Daniel, the Chief Accounting Officer of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $28.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Guerra Ivan Daniel is holding 18,925 shares at $212,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.56 for the present operating margin

+8.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stands at +4.97. The total capital return value is set at 25.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.01. Equity return is now at value 72.10, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR), the company’s capital structure generated 273.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.26. Total debt to assets is 53.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.