Should You Invest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Now?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HBAN is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HBAN is $12.92, which is $3.03 above the current market price. The public float for HBAN is 1.43B, and currently, shorts hold a 3.60% of that float. The average trading volume for HBAN on May 08, 2023 was 20.90M shares.

HBAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) has increased by 4.34 when compared to last closing price of 9.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/21/22 that Bitcoin, Netflix, Peloton, Coinbase: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

HBAN’s Market Performance

HBAN’s stock has fallen by -12.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.78% and a quarterly drop of -36.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.38% for HBAN stock, with a simple moving average of -28.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBAN

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBAN reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $13.50. The rating they have provided for HBAN stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to HBAN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

HBAN Trading at -17.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares sank -11.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN fell by -12.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.05. In addition, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated saw -30.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Wasserman Zachary Jacob, who sale 98,608 shares at the price of $10.25 back on May 03. After this action, Wasserman Zachary Jacob now owns 188,767 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, valued at $1,010,574 using the latest closing price.

Phelan Kenneth J, the Director of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, purchase 20,000 shares at $10.80 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Phelan Kenneth J is holding 89,285 shares at $216,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at +28.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.54. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.59. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.