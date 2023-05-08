Should You Invest in Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CCL is at 2.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CCL is $11.03, which is $1.17 above the current market price. The public float for CCL is 1.03B, and currently, shorts hold a 12.93% of that float. The average trading volume for CCL on May 08, 2023 was 37.03M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CCL) stock’s latest price update

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.60 in relation to its previous close of 9.39. However, the company has experienced a 8.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/27/23 that Carnival Forecasts Another Loss This Year as Cruise Costs Rise

CCL’s Market Performance

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has experienced a 8.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.62% rise in the past month, and a -15.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for CCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.59% for CCL’s stock, with a 4.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CCL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCL reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CCL stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on March 29th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CCL, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

CCL Trading at 3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCL rose by +8.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.49. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw 24.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCL starting from Bernstein David, who sale 107,119 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Feb 21. After this action, Bernstein David now owns 286,041 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $1,186,696 using the latest closing price.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the Director of Carnival Corporation & plc, purchase 100,000 shares at $11.76 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J is holding 870,950 shares at $1,175,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.19 for the present operating margin

-11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corporation & plc stands at -50.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.84. Equity return is now at value -65.50, with -9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL), the company’s capital structure generated 507.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.55. Total debt to assets is 69.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 469.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.