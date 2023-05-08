Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has seen a -2.69% decrease in the past week, with a -8.50% drop in the past month, and a -25.38% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.69% for SHLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.56% for SHLS stock, with a simple moving average of -17.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) is above average at 40.17x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is $31.07, which is $10.96 above the current market price. The public float for SHLS is 112.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SHLS on May 08, 2023 was 3.31M shares.

SHLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) has increased by 4.14 when compared to last closing price of 18.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.69% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SHLS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SHLS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $19 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHLS reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for SHLS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 03rd, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SHLS, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

SHLS Trading at -10.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares sank -9.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS fell by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.25. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. saw -19.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLS starting from TOLNAR JEFFERY, who sale 1,415 shares at the price of $22.79 back on Apr 03. After this action, TOLNAR JEFFERY now owns 64,629 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., valued at $32,248 using the latest closing price.

TOLNAR JEFFERY, the President of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., sale 3,575 shares at $19.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that TOLNAR JEFFERY is holding 66,044 shares at $70,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.30 for the present operating margin

+37.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stands at +39.03. The total capital return value is set at 16.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.75. Equity return is now at value 149.80, with 24.40 for asset returns.

Based on Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS), the company’s capital structure generated 83.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.52. Total debt to assets is 40.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.