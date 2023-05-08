Home  »  Business   »  SentinelOne Inc.’s (S) Stock: A Week-by-Week...

SentinelOne Inc.’s (S) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, S stock has gone up by 5.10%, with a monthly gain of 3.81% and a quarterly surge of 7.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.82% for SentinelOne Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.37% for S’s stock, with a -12.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for S is $21.50, which is $4.75 above the current market price. The public float for S is 230.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.17% of that float. The average trading volume for S on May 08, 2023 was 6.19M shares.

S) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) has surged by 6.63 when compared to previous closing price of 15.84, but the company has seen a 5.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Virgin Galactic, Tower Semiconductor, CrowdStrike, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of S

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for S stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for S by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for S in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $22 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see S reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for S stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 21st, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to S, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

S Trading at 5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S rose by +5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.96. In addition, SentinelOne Inc. saw 15.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Weingarten Tomer, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $17.57 back on Apr 20. After this action, Weingarten Tomer now owns 932,496 shares of SentinelOne Inc., valued at $702,980 using the latest closing price.

Bernhardt David J., the Chief Financial Officer of SentinelOne Inc., sale 1,538 shares at $17.22 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Bernhardt David J. is holding 391,887 shares at $26,477 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -95.36 for the present operating margin
  • +65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc. stands at -89.70. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -17.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SentinelOne Inc. (S) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​