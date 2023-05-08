Real-Time Update: Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) has seen a 5.94% increase in the past week, with a 11.08% gain in the past month, and a 10.98% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for ZTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.70% for ZTS’s stock, with a 16.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) Right Now?

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZTS is 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ZTS is $218.55, which is $29.1 above the current price. The public float for ZTS is 461.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZTS on May 08, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

ZTS) stock’s latest price update

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.35 compared to its previous closing price of 178.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/04/23 that Zoetis Stock Is Rising After Profit Tops Estimates

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ZTS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZTS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $205 based on the research report published on July 12th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZTS reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for ZTS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 18th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ZTS, setting the target price at $264 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

ZTS Trading at 9.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.32% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +10.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTS rose by +5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.40. In addition, Zoetis Inc. saw 27.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZTS starting from Lagano Roxanne, who sale 4,338 shares at the price of $175.94 back on Apr 18. After this action, Lagano Roxanne now owns 26,357 shares of Zoetis Inc., valued at $763,228 using the latest closing price.

Lagano Roxanne, the Executive Vice President of Zoetis Inc., sale 13,010 shares at $175.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Lagano Roxanne is holding 26,357 shares at $2,276,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.24 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoetis Inc. stands at +26.16. The total capital return value is set at 24.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.85. Equity return is now at value 45.70, with 14.80 for asset returns.

Based on Zoetis Inc. (ZTS), the company’s capital structure generated 184.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.87. Total debt to assets is 54.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.