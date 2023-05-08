QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST)’s stock price has dropped by -5.93 in relation to previous closing price of 8.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -27.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for QNST is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for QNST is $13.00, which is $4.9 above than the current price. The public float for QNST is 51.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. The average trading volume of QNST on May 08, 2023 was 424.23K shares.

QNST’s Market Performance

The stock of QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) has seen a -27.14% decrease in the past week, with a -46.03% drop in the past month, and a -48.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.27% for QNST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.68% for QNST’s stock, with a -39.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QNST

Lake Street gave a rating of “Hold” to QNST, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

QNST Trading at -43.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.52%, as shares sank -45.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNST fell by -27.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.86. In addition, QuinStreet Inc. saw -43.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QNST starting from Valenti Douglas, who sale 88,156 shares at the price of $16.89 back on Feb 14. After this action, Valenti Douglas now owns 1,765,517 shares of QuinStreet Inc., valued at $1,488,955 using the latest closing price.

Valenti Douglas, the Chief Executive Officer of QuinStreet Inc., sale 61,844 shares at $17.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Valenti Douglas is holding 1,853,673 shares at $1,055,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81 for the present operating margin

+9.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuinStreet Inc. stands at -0.90. The total capital return value is set at -1.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.77. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on QuinStreet Inc. (QNST), the company’s capital structure generated 3.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.03. Total debt to assets is 2.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In summary, QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.