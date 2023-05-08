Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has gone up by 49.35% for the week, with a 62.85% rise in the past month and a 36.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.13% for PRTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 45.94% for PRTA’s stock, with a 59.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PRTA is at 0.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PRTA is $87.64, which is $11.31 above the current market price. The public float for PRTA is 45.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.18% of that float. The average trading volume for PRTA on May 08, 2023 was 456.84K shares.

PRTA) stock’s latest price update

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.02 in comparison to its previous close of 70.16, however, the company has experienced a 49.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTA stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for PRTA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRTA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $80 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTA reach a price target of $94. The rating they have provided for PRTA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to PRTA, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

PRTA Trading at 52.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.89% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.23%, as shares surge +59.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTA rose by +49.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.31. In addition, Prothena Corporation plc saw 30.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTA starting from Selkoe Dennis J., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $57.00 back on May 03. After this action, Selkoe Dennis J. now owns 2,845 shares of Prothena Corporation plc, valued at $855,000 using the latest closing price.

Malecek Michael J, the Chief Legal Officer of Prothena Corporation plc, sale 5,000 shares at $53.46 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Malecek Michael J is holding 0 shares at $267,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-244.05 for the present operating margin

+87.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prothena Corporation plc stands at -216.95. The total capital return value is set at -23.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.37. Equity return is now at value -33.40, with -25.60 for asset returns.

Based on Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 54.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.