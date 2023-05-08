Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 220.38x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) by analysts is $39.06, which is $9.29 above the current market price. The public float for PRVA is 103.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. On May 08, 2023, the average trading volume of PRVA was 893.52K shares.

PRVA) stock's latest price update

The stock of Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) has increased by 6.05 when compared to last closing price of 27.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PRVA’s Market Performance

PRVA’s stock has risen by 5.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.75% and a quarterly rise of 12.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.96% for Privia Health Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.95% for PRVA’s stock, with a -2.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $33 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRVA reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for PRVA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to PRVA, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

PRVA Trading at 7.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares surge +5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA rose by +5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.78. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc. saw 28.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Bartrum Thomas, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $27.40 back on May 03. After this action, Bartrum Thomas now owns 87,732 shares of Privia Health Group Inc., valued at $411,000 using the latest closing price.

Morris Matthew Shawn, the Chief Executive Officer of Privia Health Group Inc., sale 8,094 shares at $27.26 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Morris Matthew Shawn is holding 105,645 shares at $220,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.41 for the present operating margin

+9.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Privia Health Group Inc. stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.76. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.25. Total debt to assets is 1.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.